Knicks Star Gives Blunt Response on Refs Ahead of Game 3 vs Pistons
Through the first two games, officiating has been a major topic of the Detroit Pistons' series with the New York Knicks. Ahead of a crucial Game 3 matchup, one key player opened up on a change of approach when it comes to the refs.
Following the Pistons' win in Game 2, the Knicks sounded off on the officials while speaking with the media after the game. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was among the most outspoken, feeling there was a stark difference between how the refs handled Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham. It's worth noting that the Pistons star only attempted one more free-throw (12) on the night than Brunson (11).
While speaking to the media after practice, Brunson was asked about the officials and how and when they should conduct with them during games. The All-Star guard feels they can't overly focus on them and need to put their energy into what they can control.
"We've had a lack of focus when it comes to that," Brunson said. "We got to let them do their job and we got to do ours."
Given his play style, Brunson and the officials is a topic that isn't going away anytime soon. The Knicks star is one of the league's biggest grifters, constantly putting the refs in a position to make a call. Because of this, how frequently he gets to the line will be crucial in how each game unfolds.
For the Pistons, all they can do is maintain the strong physical play that's gotten them this far. They've been in the driver's seat for most of this series, and can't afford any mental lapses now. With the next two games taking place in Detroit, they have a chance to take a commanding lead if they can take care of business. Their playoff journey continues Thursday night in a pivotal Game 3 showdown.