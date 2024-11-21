NBA Trade Suggestion Sends Former Pistons Player to Milwaukee Bucks
After spending time with the Detroit Pistons from 2020 to 2022, Jerami Grant landed on the Portland Trail Blazers via trade. Since landing in Portland, Grant has continued to stuff the stat sheet on a personal level but remains in a rebuilding team situation.
The Blazers haven’t made the playoffs since Grant arrived in 2022. The last time the veteran forward competed in the postseason was before his run in Detroit when he spent time with the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Considering Grant turns 31 in March and remains in one of the Western Conference’s rebuilding situations, he could be a potential trade candidate come February. One recent NBA trade suggestion from Bleacher Report pieced together a hypothetical scenario where Grant lands back in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division with the Milwaukee Bucks.
What’s the Hypothetical Trade Between the Bucks-Blazers?
In order to match the salary for Grant, the Bucks would send the veteran forward Khris Middleton, along with a 2031 first-round pick.
Milwaukee would receive the former Pistons veteran straight up.
“If the Bucks want to salvage their season and add more veteran talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Grant would be the perfect complimentary piece given his scoring and defensive versatility. …. The Blazers should be happy to move Grant for Middleton if it means getting a potentially valuable future first-round pick, especially since Lillard and Lopez are in their mid-30s. Should Middleton make a full recovery and play well before the trade deadline, Portland could end up acquiring even more draft capital.”
Middleton has yet to play for the Bucks this season. After undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason, the All-Star-caliber forward is still in a recovery process without a return date in place.
Considering the Bucks entered the 2024-2025 NBA season with high expectations of becoming a championship contender once again, their 5-9 start has not been what anybody envisioned.
The absence of Middleton surely plays a part in their struggles, but even a return sometime soon wouldn’t solve all of their problems. Middleton would still have to shake the rust and get back to playing within the system that was implemented on the fly last season.
Grant could bring an immediate scoring punch to the Pistons’ rival. In 54 games last year, the forward produced 21 points per game on 40 percent shooting from three. This year, the numbers are down through 14 games, as he’s producing 17 points per game on 34 percent shooting from deep.
However, linking with a lineup that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would call for a minimized role in Milwaukee for Grant anyway.
If the Bucks feel a healthy Grant could mirror similar-to-better production than Middleton at this stage, perhaps the former Piston is in play as a rival’s trade target in a few months.