Pistons Preseason Star Seen Putting in Extra Work
Do you think Jaden Ivey is motivated heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season?
After a standout preseason, the rising star guard was recently spotted putting in extra work following a practice session this week.
Ivey’s extra reps after practice come after a standout preseason for the Detroit Pistons.
via @KoryEWoods: “Last man standing: Practice has been over for roughly 20+ minutes and #Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is still participating in shooting drills with assistants Fred Vinson and Kevin Burleson.”
Fred Vinson, a former New Orleans Pelicans assistant, was a Pistons hire who was met with plenty of praise during the offseason. With Vinson being regarded as a shooting guru, he has clearly done some great work with former Pistons first-rounder Ivey.
Through Ivey’s first two NBA seasons, the young guard has made 42 percent of his shots from the field, knocking down less than 35 percent of his threes.
Playing alongside Cade Cunningham, Ivey has been frequently described as a bad fit by many people ranging from fans to analysts. A lot of that had to do with his inconsistent three-point shooting.
While the preseason is just a preview of what could come, Ivey definitely left spectators intrigued by what he could bring to the table in 2024-2025.
In five preseason games, Ivey led the Pistons in scoring. Spending 21 minutes on the court per night, Ivey produced 15 points per game, his career average across 151 regular-season games.
But the efficiency Ivey shot with earned him plenty of praise. Taking nearly nine shots per game, Ivey was averaging 61 percent from the field. On 3.4 threes per game, the former first-round pick knocked down 53 percent of his shots.
Year three could be a prove or get-moved situation for Ivey in Detroit. If his shooting work with Vinson remains consistent throughout the year, it will be difficult for Detroit to take the latter route, as an efficient three-point shooter would be the ideal backcourt partner for Cunningham.