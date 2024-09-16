Potential Pistons Target Ends Standoff With Divison Rival
For months, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t sure if Isaac Okoro was going to commit long-term. As a result, the young veteran’s name was tossed in the trade market’s rumor mill throughout the summer. The rebuilding Detroit Pistons could’ve been suitors.
None of that matters at this point, though, as Okoro’s standoff with the organization ends with a deal getting done.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Okoro agreed to a three-year deal. He’s set to make a reported $38 million over that span, with most of his salary being guaranteed.
In 2020, Okoro entered the NBA Draft after a short stint at Auburn. He became the fifth-overall pick to the Cavaliers that year. During his rookie effort, Okoro started in all 67 games he played. Offensively, Okoro averaged nearly ten points on 42 percent shooting from the field. Defensively, he averaged one steal per game.
Okoro’s role as a starter wasn’t guaranteed for the last two seasons. However, he’s maintained playing time through his first four seasons in Cleveland. He wrapped up year four by averaging 27 minutes on the court through nearly 70 games. Okoro produced nine points per game on a career-high 39 percent shooting from three.
This summer, Okoro was a restricted free agent. Initially, it was reported the Cavaliers had a multi-year extension on the table but it was rejected by Okoro. While the Pistons weren’t frequently linked to the young veteran as potential trade suitors, they could’ve been an ideal fit for the 23-year-old.
Instead, Okoro will stick with Detroit’s division rival. With J.B. Bickerstaff now coaching the Pistons, Okoro and the Cavs will get a chance to play for former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson in 2024-2025. While Atkinson’s last head coaching stint was over three years ago, he helped a Brooklyn team with low expectations crack a spot in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Atkinson’s stint as the Nets’ head coach concluded in year four, as he resigned after the team started 28-34.
After spending some time on the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors bench, Atkinson inherits a playoff-caliber Cleveland team. The Pistons will face Cleveland for the first time on October 25.