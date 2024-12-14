Should Detroit Pistons Eye Bold Move by Trading for 6x NBA All-Star?
Through the first couple of months of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons are still searching for their identity. Sometimes, they look like they could be one player away from competing for a spot in the Eastern Conference’s Play-In Tournament.
Other times, the Pistons look like a rebuilding squad that hasn’t quite figured out how to take the next step toward postseason contention.
If the Pistons decide they are in the former category, they could become buyers ahead of the February trade deadline, and pick up one of the league’s most available stars. Right now, it’s easy to pinpoint Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler as the most notable player on the block.
Butler to Detroit: Does It Make Sense?
To no surprise, Butler reportedly prefers to land with a contender. At 35 years old, the veteran forward is searching for a situation that could help him pick up his first NBA Finals win.
One NBA writer kicked around the idea of seeing Butler join a younger team—specifically the Pistons.
“Let’s put Houston aside for a minute and look at other young teams that could use a shot of culture and winning injected into their veins,” The Athletic’s Zach Harper writes. “…Is Butler the type of acquisition who could be worth the risk for Detroit, assuming he’s not a rental?”
A few factors were pointed out. The Pistons have young talent and future picks to compete in Butler’s trade market. Under JB Bickerstaff they have been “much better” compared to the Monty Williams era. They have “solid” veterans who have helped the young star, Cade Cunningham.
Does Butler to Detroit make sense? For the team? Absolutely, from a basketball standpoint. For Butler? They might be a tough sell.
There’s no doubt that Cade Cunningham is becoming an intriguing player in the NBA, and that could go a long way for Detroit in the future when they look to attract notable veterans.
At this time, signing an extension in Miami is reportedly Butler’s priority. The Heat are currently better than the Pistons and have far more postseason experience with their current roster compared to the Pistons.
Detroit should start thinking about making moves that are more “win-now” to show Cunningham they aren’t wasting away his All-Star campaign season. The age, cost, and uncertainty of Butler sticking around for the long haul just might be too much of a gamble to take at this time, though.