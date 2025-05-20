Spurs NBA Draft Prospect Compared to Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson
Going on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs are going to be in a position to make another franchise-changing decision.
While the Spurs just missed hitting the jackpot, landing the top pick, which would’ve certainly been Cooper Flagg, they can get the next best thing. At this point, nobody is debating Rutgers star Dylan Harper’s placement as the consensus No. 2 overall prospect.
Bleacher Report’s initial post-combine mock draft predicts the Spurs will unsurprisingly call on Harper with the second pick. BR’s Jonathan Wasserman also believes that Harper is a fair comparison to Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
“Dylan Harper's downhill game, elite finishing package and shotmaking capabilities have extended a gap between him and the No. 3 prospect,” Wasserman wrote. … “You draft Harper to initiate offense, put pressure on the rim, create opportunities and have a player who can take over stretches of a game with his elite driving ability and confidence pulling up, stepping back or shooting from deep.”
Turning out to be either guy would be a major win for Harper and potentially the Spurs. Cunningham and Brunson entered the league in very different ways. For Brunson, he was a second-rounder. In 2018, he waited until the 33rd overall pick to hear his name called by the Dallas Mavs.
As for Cunningham, he didn’t have to wait at all. Similar to Cooper Flagg, Cunningham was expected to be the next face of the franchise for any team, that won the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. The Pistons became that team.
Brunson took some time to reach stardom, but at this point, he’s leading a New York Knicks team that is Eastern Conference Finals-bound this week. Cunningham has been solid for the Pistons, but they haven’t reached playoff contention until his fourth season. At this point, he’s finally an All-Star and expected to start climbing the MVP ranks as early as next year.
Harper joins a favorable scenario in San Antonio. He’ll have high expectations, but he won’t be pressured to lead the pack. Victor Wembanyama is the face of the team, while De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle will take on plenty of responsibility in the leadership department.