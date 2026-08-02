Detroit Pistons Could Still Make Biggest Offseason Splash by Adding Kevin Durant

The Detroit Pistons could emerge as a legitimate contender for one of the best offensive players in the NBA, giving the team the secondary scorer they desperately crave.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons are in the running to land Kevin Durant should he eventually want another change of scenery as he continues the twilight of his career.

However, there is no indication that Durant has requested a trade from the Houston Rockets,

Siegel reported that Detroit would have a vested interest if the veteran forward became available. The potential target would also be motivated by Durant's connection with Pistons’ superstar Cade Cunningham.

REPORT: The Pistons would loom large as a suitor for Kevin Durant if he were to ever want out of Houston, given his strong relationship with Cade Cunningham, per @BrettSiegelNBA pic.twitter.com/ixMqs4TVAi — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) July 31, 2026

"This offseason, the Rockets have refuted interest from teams inquiring about Durant's availability, specifically from the Detroit Pistons," Siegel wrote.

"Detroit would loom large as a suitor for Durant if he were to ever want out of Houston, given his strong relationship with All-Star guard Cade Cunningham.”

For Detroit, the appeal is obvious

The Pistons enjoyed a 60-22 record to finish as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. Their season ended with a bitter loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but despite the poor showing in the postseason, there was promise heading into the offseason that they could put the pieces together to build a championship-ready roster

It’s taken a bit of time, but that's where Durant could make an immediate impact.

Even at 37, Durant remains among the NBA's most explosive offensive players. In his first season with the Rockets, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 78 games while shooting 52% from the field, 41.3% from beyond the arc and 87.4% from the charity stripe.

His ability to create offense in isolation and punish defenses from all three levels would give Detroit another elite scoring option alongside Cunningham, easing the workload on the All-NBA guard during high-pressure playoff possessions.

Cunningham was the driving force behind Detroit's turnaround, averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 64 games, en route to another All-Star selection and All-NBA First Team honors.

Pairing him with Durant would give the Pistons one of the league's premier star duos while allowing Detroit to maintain its young core featuring Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. It also could help accelerate Duren’s contract situation, which is currently at a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Houston also ended with a winning mark during Durant's first season, finishing 52-30 before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite the early exit, there has been no public indication that Durant is unhappy with the organization or that he is looking to move elsewhere.

As a result, any discussion involving Detroit remains speculative for now. Still, should Durant's situation change, the Pistons appear positioned to become one of the most interesting teams to watch.