Pistons Get a Positive Sign on Ausar Thompson Before Magic Matchup
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for their Wednesday night battle against the Orlando Magic, the team added a new name to the injury report in Ausar Thompson.
On Tuesday night, Thompson was downgraded to questionable for the matchup. While he has a chance of missing the game, the Pistons got a positive sign for his potential playing status on Wednesday morning, as Thompson reportedly participated in the team’s shootaround.
via @CotyDavis_24: Ausar Thompson is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to illness but was at shootaround this morning. #Pistons
The last thing the Pistons needed was the loss of another key member of the backcourt. While Thompson can play multiple positions, the Pistons have been playing him exclusively at guard so far this year. A lot of that has to do with the fact that they are thin in depth.
Typically, Jaden Ivey would start alongside Cade Cunningham, but the rising star has been dealing with a second setback that put his debut on hold. Last year, Ivey had a fantastic 30-game run, but his season was derailed due to a leg injury in January.
Ivey managed to recover and get ready for the preseason, but a minor knee procedure caused Ivey to sit on the injury report for several weeks to begin the season.
The Pistons hoped that the addition of Caris LeVert would give them a steady ball handler off the bench, but he hasn’t been on the court since the first game of the season. Dealing with a hamstring-related setback, LeVert is once again questionable to play for the Pistons.
Marcus Sasser wasn’t expected to have a consistent rotational role to begin the year, but he hasn’t been available either way. As he deals with a right hip impingement, Sasser has yet to make his regular-season debut for Detroit this year.
So far this season, Thompson has been one of the Pistons’ top players, showing plenty of improvement on the offensive end of the floor. Seeing the court for 27 minutes per game, Thompson has made 52 percent of his shots from the field (45 percent of his shots short-to-mid). He is producing 14.3 points per game.
Along with his scoring, Thompson has posted averages of 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
The Pistons and the Magic are scheduled for a 7 PM ET tip. A lot can change over time, but it seems like Thompson is on the right path to playing for Detroit on Wednesday night.