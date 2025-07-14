5 Takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ Summer League Win Over the Orlando Magic
The Toronto Raptors improved to 2–0 in Las Vegas Summer League with an 89 to 86 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. It was another performance defined by defence, energy, and just enough execution down the stretch. The offence remains a work in progress, but Toronto’s depth and physicality helped close out a second straight victory.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
1. Collin Murray-Boyles showed flashes of why the Raptors believe in him
Ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles made his Summer League debut after missing Game 1 and showed both the upside and areas for development. He finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block in just under 23 minutes. After a rough first half that included three turnovers and early foul trouble, he found more rhythm in the second.
Toronto began the game using Murray-Boyles on the perimeter offensively, but he looked far more comfortable when involved as a screener and roller. He scored on a putback, finished in transition after a steal, and picked up full court defensively. He also airballed a pair of threes and committed five fouls, but the activity, mobility, and defensive instincts were promising in his first pro action.
2. AJ Lawson continues to make a strong roster case
AJ Lawson led the Raptors in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 21 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line. He added 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, including a key takeaway in the final minute.
Lawson continues to make smart reads, attack closeouts, and provide efficient scoring without needing the ball in his hands. If the Raptors are looking for a steady wing who can play both ends, he is making a strong case for a spot.
3. The Raptors’ defence is aggressive and disruptive
Toronto forced 29 turnovers and scored 44 points off those mistakes, using full-court pressure and constant on-ball intensity. Chucky Hepburn, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Collin Murray-Boyles were all active defensively, helping the Raptors finish with 16 steals as a team.
It was not all clean. Toronto gave up easy looks early and committed 25 fouls overall. The defensive identity is taking shape, but controlling that aggression will be important as the competition levels rise.
4. The halfcourt offence remains a work in progress
Toronto shot 42.2% from the field and 30.8% from three, but their offence flowed best in transition. In the halfcourt, the Raptors often stalled. Jamal Shead finished with 10 points and 4 assists but struggled to create separation and often drove into traffic. Toronto’s lineups continue to lack spacing, and outside of Lawson and Walter, perimeter shooting was inconsistent.
There are moments of ball movement and structure, but consistent execution in the halfcourt is still coming together.
5. The Raptors held on despite missed free throws
Toronto shot 62.8% from the line, going 27-for-43 overall. That included a 4-for-8 stretch in the final 65 seconds, as Shead, Walter, and Murray-Boyles each split trips. The misses gave Orlando a chance to tie it, but Tristan da Silva’s clean look at the buzzer fell short.
It was far from a perfect finish, but it was enough. Toronto remains undefeated and continues to build its defensive foundation while the offence develops game by game