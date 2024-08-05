Canada Looks for Redemption in Quarterfinal vs France: What to Know & Why it Matters
It's officially do or die time.
The Canadian senior men's basketball team will tip off quarterfinal action against France on Tuesday at noon ET in Paris.
Redemption
It's been nearly a quarter century since Canada's last Olympic berth in men's basketball and this time Canada has a chance for redemption. Steve Nash and the Canadians saw their medal hopes dashed by France in the quarterfinal at the 2000 games in Sydney. This time, Canada will head to Paris as a favorite to knock off the home country in the playoff.
Why It Matters
There's no best-of-seven in the Olympic playoff meaning Canada and France will face off in a one-game win-or-go-home showdown for a spot in the semifinal. The winner will advance to take on Germany or Greece pending the result of their first-round matchup.
Regardless of what happens moving forward, a win against France would guarantee Canada plays in a medal game either for bronze or gold.
What to Watch For
- France has not been nearly as impressive as expected coming into the tournament due largely to the country's lack of backcourt skill. Evan Fournier is shooting just 32.1% from the field and France's lackluster point guard play has created offensive issues for the French. They needed a miracle to beat Japan and lost to Germany by 14 in their last time out. If they can't slow Canada's backcourt, the French will be in trouble.
- That said, France's frontcourt is among the most dominant in the tournament and will match up against Canada's biggest weakness. The Canadians struggled to slow Giannis Antetokounmpo in the opening game of the Olympics and Canada's lack of frontcourt size may pose a serious problem against France's 7-footers Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.
- Canada will go as far as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes the country. He's been Canada's most imposing player, particularly in crunch time, and the more help he can get from RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Andrew Nembhard, and eventually Jamal Murray the better.
- Murray has had a quiet tournament so far and that's going to have to change at some point soon. He's been a very good playmaker, but Canada needs more scoring from the former NBA champion.
Game Odds
Canada is -7.5 point favorite against France with an implied win probability of 77.3% on FanDuel. The total for the game is 163.5.