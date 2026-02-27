Raptors' Scottie Barnes Predicted to Earn Huge Honour

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is gaining a lot of attention this season as he is leading the team to the playoffs and doing so while playing some of the best basketball of his career.

With the Winter Olympics coming and going, people are now turning their attention to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. ESPN insider Zach Kram believes Barnes will be a member of Team USA for the Los Angeles Olympics as long as he continues to play on his current trajectory.

"Barnes rounds out the perimeter group because of his positional versatility, defensive ability and sublime fit as a role player among a collection of stars. Imagine lineups with Flagg, Thompson and Barnes after they've had a few more years of development -- opponents would be lucky to get a clean look at the rim," Kram wrote.

Scottie Barnes Could Join Team USA For Olympics

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The players that made Kram's roster projection were Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, Charlotte Hornets wing Kon Knueppel, Detroit Pistons centre Jalen Duren, Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Oklahoma City Thunder centre Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Barnes is averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, to go with his 5.6 assists. He is only 24 years old. He is expected to grow a lot in the next two years by the time the next Olympics roll around, and that should make him a prime candidate for Team USA.

Barnes will have some competitors fighting alongside him for his roster spot, including Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant if he is still interested in competing, and his Raptors teammate Brandon Ingram could also be in the running. Ultimately, Barnes just has to continue working on his game and doing the best he can at being a defensive stopper.

If Barnes can continue to come into his own, he will be playing for Team USA, which is a great sign for the Raptors that they have someone they can win a championship with.

Barnes and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM ET inside the Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.