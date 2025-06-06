Ex-Raptor Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard Lead Pacers to Game 1 Victory Over Thunder
Andrew Nembhard shuffled his feet backward, bracing for what he knew was coming.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rocked the ball side to side, then attacked. He drove into Nembhard’s chest, stopped, spun, and rose into his trademark step-back jumper. But the Indiana Pacers’ Canadian guard was ready. Nembhard stayed with him, contested cleanly, and the shot missed.
Indiana secured the rebound and turned to Tyrese Haliburton.
With just 0.3 seconds left, Haliburton pulled up from 21 feet and buried a tough jumper, giving the Pacers their first lead of the night in a stunning 111–110 win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
It was another improbable comeback for the Pacers, who have made a habit of rallying from behind throughout the playoffs. Down by 15 early in the fourth quarter, Indiana chipped away at the lead.
Nembhard hit a difficult three over Gilgeous-Alexander to trim the gap to two. Later when Nembhard missed a three, former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam crashed the offensive glass and finished the putback to make it a one-point game.
Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to keep the Thunder in control, finishing with 38 points on 14-for-30 shooting. But Oklahoma City’s offense stalled late, with Jalen Williams and Canadian wing Luguentz Dort missing critical threes as the game slipped away.
Siakam led Indiana with 19 points and 10 rebounds on 7-for-15 shooting in his first NBA Finals game since helping Toronto win the title in 2019. Nembhard added 14 points and six assists, including eight points in the final quarter as he sparked the Pacers’ comeback.
Haliburton was limited to 14 points by Dort and Cason Wallace, but his final shot gave the Pacers a 1–0 series lead.
Game 2 tips off Sunday night in Oklahoma City.