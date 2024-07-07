Group A Finalized as Canada Prepares for Olympic Men's Basketball
Canada's path to the podium for the senior men's national basketball team has now been set.
Greece and Spain both clinched Olympic berths at their respective qualifying tournaments and will now join Canada and Australia in Group A at the Paris games.
The Greeks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Georgios Papagiannis, and Nick Calathes who knocked off the Croatians in their qualifying tournament.
Spain, meanwhile, topped the Bahamas thanks to stellar showings from Lorenzo Brown, Santiago Aldama, Willy Hernangomez, and Usman Garuba throughout the tournament.
Group A
There's an argument to be made that Canada received the toughest draw at the Olympics in what's now a loaded group featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 14 ranked Greek squad, along with Australia ranked No. 5 in the world and Spain at No. 2.
Australia's roster will feature Patty Mills, Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Josh Green, and Joe Ingles, Greece will be led by Antetokounmpo, and Spain always has a well-balanced and veteran team that has given Canada trouble in the past.
Moving Forward
Canada will head to Las Vegas for a friendly against the United States on July 10.
After that, it'll be off to the Olympics where Canada will open its tournament against Greece on July 27. Canada will play Australia on July 30 and wrap up its group phase on August 2 against Spain.
The top two teams from each group along with the top two third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals beginning on Aug. 6.