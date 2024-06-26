NBA Insider Shares What Knicks Blockbuster Means for OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is expected to re-sign with the New York Knicks.
The blockbuster deal for Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night has only further reinforced New York's desire to re-sign the former Toronto Raptors forward, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Anunoby declined his player option earlier this week and will head into unrestricted free agency later this month. He is expected to draw interest from other suitors including the Philadelphia 76ers who can offer him up to a four-year, $181.9 million max contract in free agency.
Toronto dealt Anunoby to the Knicks in a five-player deal along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit's second-round pick that'll be No. 31 in this year's draft. It was a deal the Raptors were forced to make with Anunoby heading into free agency this summer without a contract extension.
The Bridges deal suggests New York is all-in on its current core and doesn't plan on taking a step back anytime soon. The Knicks gave up five first-round picks to Brooklyn and will still have enough salary cap flexibility to re-sign Anunoby this summer.
Anunoby will likely slide into the starting lineup alongside Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and a starting center. It gives New York one of the most defensively stout and versatile lineups in the NBA and should have the Knicks back near the top of the Eastern Conference next season.
New York may have a more difficult time signing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this summer if the organization does bring back Anunoby following the Bridges deal.