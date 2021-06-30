Inexperienced Canadians Rally Past Greece in Ugly FIBA Qualifiers Opener

The Canadian Senior Men's National Team looked out of sorts for the better part of three quarters, but the talent of Andrew Wiggins was too much for Greece

The good news is things can't get much uglier for the Canadian Senior Men's National Team.

The Canadians looked as exactly how you'd expect. Despite all the talent on the roster, they were entirely out of sorts having not played a single competitive game as a group coming into the FIBA Olympic Qualifiers in Victoria, BC. For the better part of three quarters Greece showed why experience is so important. They toyed with the Canadians in the pick-and-roll, exploiting all the inexperience on the Canadian roster.

But it still wasn't enough. Andrew Wiggins flashed his NBA shotmaking, nailing a deep three-pointer midway through the third quarter to give the Canadians a lead they wouldn't relinquish. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Greeks couldn't take back control, falling 97-91 in Tuesday's opening game of the tournament.

Things will certainly get better for Canada. They have to.

Tuesday was a tune-up game of sorts. It gave the Canadians an opportunity to get acclimated to the more physical FIBA game and, more importantly, used to playing with one another. Of the 12 players on the Canadian roster, only one, Cory Joseph, played at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

While Joseph had a quiet offensive game for Canada, he played facilitator throughout, dishing out a team-high six assists. It was Wiggins, RJ Barrett, and a stellar performance from Nickeil Alexander-Walker that led the way for Canada.

Wiggins led all scorers with 23 points.

Up Next: China

Canada will be right back at it on Wednesday night when they take on the Chinese at 7:05 p.m. ET. If they win, they'll claim the top spot for the A group heading into the tournament.