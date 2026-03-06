How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Team USA at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

With the second season of Unrivaled now in the books and the upcoming WNBA season in jeopardy as the players’ association and the league work through a new collective bargaining agreement, women’s basketball fans might be a bit worried about when they’ll get to see the biggest stars in the sport back on the court.

March Madness will provide plenty of action, but for those waiting to see Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the rest of the W’s stars suit up, good news was delivered on Thursday.

TNT Sports reached a deal with the International Basketball Federation that will see the network’s channels broadcast the biggest FIBA events, starting with the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup this September.

Additionally, TNT Sports will provide coverage of Team USA’s run through the qualifying tournament ahead of the World Cup, which tips off on March 11 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Team USA is in a six-team pool alongside New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Italy and Spain. The top four from the group after a round-robin tournament in the next two weeks will make it to Berlin this September.

The schedule and coverage for those games can be found below.

Date Time Matchup Network March 11 4:45 p.m. ET USA vs. Senegal truTV, HBO Max March 12 7:45 p.m. ET Puerto Rico vs. USA truTV, HBO Max March 14 4:45 p.m. ET USA vs. Italy truTV, HBO Max March 15 1:45 p.m. ET New Zealand vs. USA truTV, HBO Max March 17 4:45 p.m. ET Spain vs. USA truTV, HBO Max

Turns out we might be googling “What channel is truTV,” a few days early this year.

There’s some extra excitement around this edition of Team USA, as it will mark a passing of the torch of sorts to a new trio of young stars in Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers. With Team USA the four-time reigning champions of the tournament, they have quite a legacy to uphold.

It’s still unclear when the WNBA season will tip off, or if it will happen at all should there be an extended work stoppage, but that doesn’t mean the biggest stars in the sport will be off your screens for long.

