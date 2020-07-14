Jonas Valanciunas is a fishing enthusiast

Former Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas wasn't lying when he told Memphis Grizzlies reporters he'll be down at the fishing docks every night during the NBA's quarantine.

Just a day after Valanciunas' press conference, the Grizzlies posted a video of their 6-foot-11 center on the docks, reeling in eight fish.

Valanciunas isn't new to fishing. Back in 2013, he told Raptors reporters he's an ice-fishing enthusiast and he was hoping to find a place to ice fish near Toronto.

In 2014, he said he went fishing on Lake Simcoe, just north of Toronto, but came back empty-handed in -25 degree Celcius weather.

He didn't, however, come back empty-handed during this 2019 trip in Norway:

On the court, Valanciunas has been reeling in rebounds this season for the Grizzlies. He's averaged a career-high 11.2 rebounds per game this season, to go with his nearly 15 points per game.

Toronto will get a chance to see the former Raptor again this season on August 9 when the Raptors and Grizzlies face-off in their throwback uniforms in Toronto's fifth seeding game.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.