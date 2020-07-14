AllRaptors
Jonas Valanciunas is a fishing enthusiast

Aaron Rose

Former Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas wasn't lying when he told Memphis Grizzlies reporters he'll be down at the fishing docks every night during the NBA's quarantine.

Just a day after Valanciunas' press conference, the Grizzlies posted a video of their 6-foot-11 center on the docks, reeling in eight fish.

Valanciunas isn't new to fishing. Back in 2013, he told Raptors reporters he's an ice-fishing enthusiast and he was hoping to find a place to ice fish near Toronto.

In 2014, he said he went fishing on Lake Simcoe, just north of Toronto, but came back empty-handed in -25 degree Celcius weather.

He didn't, however, come back empty-handed during this 2019 trip in Norway:

On the court, Valanciunas has been reeling in rebounds this season for the Grizzlies. He's averaged a career-high 11.2 rebounds per game this season, to go with his nearly 15 points per game.

Toronto will get a chance to see the former Raptor again this season on August 9 when the Raptors and Grizzlies face-off in their throwback uniforms in Toronto's fifth seeding game.

