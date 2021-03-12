Kyle Lowry Jumps Chris Bosh for 2nd All-Time in Raptors Scoring

All it took was classic Kyle Lowry pull-up 3-pointer to move into a second all-time in Toronto Raptors franchise scoring

With the bucket, Lowry moved jumping former Raptors Chris Bosh who finished his seven-year Toronto tenure with 10,275 points.

It'll take quite a lot more from Lowry to top his former teammate DeMar DeRozan who owns the franchise's all-time scoring title with 13,296 points as a Raptor. Lowry has averaged about 1,279 points per season over the past seven seasons. Assuming he stays at that rate he'd need to play two more seasons with Toronto to top DeRozan.

Earlier in the year when Lowry topped the 10,000 mark plateau, he said he probably wouldn't top DeRozan's mark.

“DeMar was a lot more of a gunner, so he's got a lot more points because he shot the ball every time, and he never looked to pass, because he's a gunner," he joked.

“He still is a gunner. And I probably won't catch him because he's a gunner. And he shot the ball way too much. There were so many possessions where I was wide open and he just wouldn't pass me the ball because he knew I was going to catch him. He's a gunner."

Lowry already owns the franchise record for most career assists, steals, and 3-pointers made.

