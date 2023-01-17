The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on Tuesday when they take on the Toronto Raptors

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the fourth straight game due e to a nagging knee injury. As of Monday, it wasn't clear if Antetokounmpo would miss Tuesday's game but the Bucks are opting to play it cautious with their superstar forward and give him the extra time off.

Milwaukee will also be without Khris Middleton and Serge Ibaka. Middleton has right knee soreness while Ibaka is out for personal reasons.

Toronto remains without Otto Porter Jr. who is done for the year following season-ending foot surgery. Dalano Banton has been called up from the Raptors 905 but is out with a hip pointer injury.

Both the Raptors and the Bucks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto played an overtime thriller in New York on Monday while Milwaukee knocked off the Pacers at home.

