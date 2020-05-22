AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Week in Review: NBA on its way to a Return

Aaron Rose

A week ago I asked if the NBA should return this season and the responses were pretty divided. Now, a week later, and it seems the NBA is well on its way back to basketball this year. 

Here are a few things we learned this week:

· The NBA is expected to announce guidelines for recalling players back to their respective team cities on June 1, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. This could pose a bit of a problem for the Raptors who have players on both sides of the Canadian-U.S. Border right now, which is closed to all non-essential travel until June 21.

· While Toronto was reportedly mentioned by Commissioner Adam Silver as a potential "Bubble City" cite, the NBA seems to have zeroed in on Orlando as its preferred destination, potentially along with Vegas, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania.

· The "bubble" won't really be a bubble, Lakers forward Jared Dudley told reporters Wednesday. "You will be allowed to leave," Dudley said. "Now just because you leave, if we're going to give you that leeway, if you come back with corona, you can't play." It's unclear how this back and forth will work, but it's definitely something the NBA needs to figure out to safely bring back basketball.

· There is a silent group of people within the league that would rather not see the season start back up again, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. "Safety concerns are real, as is the fear among some executives about the risk of injury to star players dropped into a playoff situation after what could be close to four months off," Mannix writes.

· How is the league going to deal with players who don't want to come back? There are two types of players that fit into this category: Players on teams out of the playoffs and players with pre-existing conditions. Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported last Tuesday that "the majority of players who are essentially eliminated from postseason contention would rather the league start back up with the top eight teams in each conference competing in some sort of playoff." The other side of this is players like Larry Nance Jr., the Cleveland Cavaliers forward who has Crohn's disease and uses a therapy that also suppresses his immune system. The National Basketball Players Association manages hundreds of NBA players all with different agendas. This is going to be a tricky one for the NBPA to figure out.

Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Salary Cap Changes will Affect Raptors Summer Plans

Retaining Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, and Marc Gasol may not be possible for the Toronto Raptors if the NBA's salary cap drops substantially.

Aaron Rose

Kawhi Leonard: The King of 2019

Nobody in the NBA had a better 2019 that Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors

Aaron Rose

Closed US-Canadian Border Could Affect NBA Return

Extended US-Canadian Border closing could affect Toronto Raptors as NBA reportedly begins to recall players back to teams

Aaron Rose

Toronto re-opening basketball courts

Basketball courts re-opening in Toronto this week, Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday

Aaron Rose

Once haunted by Raptors end, Jeremy Lin now at peace

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin has brought Linsanity to China and he's now at peace with his NBA career ended

Aaron Rose

Debate: Would you rather Masai or Giannis?

If you're the Toronto Raptors, would you rather Masai Ujiri or Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Aaron Rose

by

rapsforlife

What would a Raptors 'Last Dance' look like?

Eight questions we'd want answered if the Toronto Raptors filmed a 'Last Dance' documentary like Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls

Aaron Rose

Former Raptors 905 coach Wumi Agunbiade is Changing Canadian Basketball

Former Raptors 905 coach Wumi Agunbiade has gone back to her roots and is changing Canadian basketball by helping girls like UConn's Aaliyah Edwards

Aaron Rose

How much is an NBA superstar worth to you?

If Spencer Dinwiddie is worth $24.6 million, how much would Toronto Raptors fans pay for an NBA superstar?

Aaron Rose

5 Trade the Raptors Could Try this Summer Based on NBA 2K

Could the Toronto Raptors bring in Jamal Murray, Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon, or Mitchell Robinson this summer?

Aaron Rose

by

Raptorshawn