Toronto Raptors fans might want to learn the name Leandro Bolmaro.

While it's still unclear when exactly the 2020 NBA draft will take place, it's not too early to look ahead to whom the Toronto Raptors might select.

The last time the Raptors were on the clock in the first round President Masai Ujiri and General Manager Bobby Webster selected a 6-foot-7 wing out of Indiana named OG Anunoby. The then-19-year-old was described as a long, versatile, defense-first prospect with a raw offensive skillset, according to nbadraft.net.

This year, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo thinks the Raptors will use their first-round pick on Bolmaro, another 6-foot-7, 19-year-old wing with international roots. Bolmaro is originally from Argentina, where he spent the 2017-18 season playing professionally before joining Barcelona's program, where he's spent the past two seasons.

"Feasibly, Bolmaro could be drafted as high as the teens, or he could slip to the end of the first round," Woo writes. "There are teams who love his innate creativity, and others who have expressed concern over his lack of high-level seasoning and shooting struggles. But if he’s willing to stay overseas another year, it’s easy to see more teams warming to him as an upside play. It’s simply hard to find legit combo guards with his size and natural playmaking chops. Until the draft order is set in stone, it’s tough to sus out landing spots. But Toronto is one of the better development situations any rookie can land in, and they can go in a lot of directions with this pick, which will be their first first-round pick since 2020, assuming they keep it."

Bolmaro is a former Basketball Without Borders player, who competed in the program's 2018 camp. At the time, Woo said Bolmaro's shooting was his best NBA skill.

"Perhaps the top pure shooter at the camp, Bolmaro was a constant threat from outside and played with a nice level of confidence and feel with the ball in his hands," Woo wrote in 2018. "He was consistently impactful and has the requisite size for his position, if not top-tier athleticism. Bolmaro is a player to monitor as a potential shooting specialist as he matures."

While Bolmaro is still young, he has yet to develop into the type of shooter Woo had seen in him in 2018. He shot 30.8% from deep in 33 games with Barcelona's B-team last year and just 27.9% in 22 games this year split between the B-club and senior team, per Real GM.

According to ESPN's Mike Schmitz, Bolmaro has a tireless motor and should offer versatility on both ends of the court.

"He can play off of others as a slashing, cutting wing or function as a big point guard," Schmitz wrote in December 2019.

However, Schmitz says there is still work to be done.

"He's still streaky from the perimeter and not the most efficient half-court scorer. He lacks elite length relative to his height and can be a bit erratic with his deliveries at times," he wrote.