Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Returns, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Out vs. Heat

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet Returns, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Out vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back on Wednesday though Gary Trent Jr. remains out vs. the Miami Heat

Fred VanVleet will be back and ready to go Wednesday night when the Toronto Raptors take on Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat.

The 28-year-old guard returns from a two-game absence due to a non-COVID illness, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. Gary Trent Jr., though, remains out with a hip injury for the second consecutive game.

VanVleet's return comes as the injury bug continues to ravage the Raptors with Otto Porter Jr. now "day-to-day" with a dislocated toe, Nurse said. VanVleet will slide back into the starting line, alongside Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Thad Young, and likely Dalano Banton.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Heat will be without Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven, and Udonis Haslem.

Further Reading

Dalano Banton plays hero as Raptors ride defensive chaos to victory over Pistons

Raptors fall flat offensively with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet sidelined vs. Pacers

Rockets coach Stephen Silas shares his thoughts on sophomore development for Scottie Barnes and 2021 draft class

USATSI_18015642_168390270_lowres
News

Heat Rule Out Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro vs. Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18015460_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Kyle Lowry Returns to Toronto with Heat: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_17993252_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. Questionable vs. Heat, Otto Porter Jr. Out With Dislocated Toe

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19434431_168390270_lowres
News

Dalano Banton Plays Hero as Raptors Ride Defensive Chaos to Victory Over Pistons

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17160263_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet vs. Pistons

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_17819839_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Look to Snap Losing Streak vs. Pistons: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_15744766_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Fred VanVleet Will Remain Out vs. Pistons

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19420897_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Fall Flat Offensively With Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet Sidelined vs. Pacers

By Aaron Rose