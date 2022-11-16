Fred VanVleet Returns, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Out vs. Heat

Fred VanVleet will be back and ready to go Wednesday night when the Toronto Raptors take on Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat.

The 28-year-old guard returns from a two-game absence due to a non-COVID illness, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. Gary Trent Jr., though, remains out with a hip injury for the second consecutive game.

VanVleet's return comes as the injury bug continues to ravage the Raptors with Otto Porter Jr. now "day-to-day" with a dislocated toe, Nurse said. VanVleet will slide back into the starting line, alongside Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Thad Young, and likely Dalano Banton.

The Heat will be without Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven, and Udonis Haslem.

