Raptors Open Regular Season vs. Cavaliers: Where to Watch & Game Preview

The regular season has officially arrived for the Toronto Raptors who will take the court Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to Watch

TSN1 and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Ohio will air the game in Cleveland.

What to Watch For

It's the season opener! That should be enough. It's time to see what these Raptors really look like when the ball goes up. There's been plenty of talk this preseason about continuity and how Toronto should be able to hit the ground running this season with such little roster turnover. Now we get to see if it's for real against a Cavaliers team that made some big moves this summer.

Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley have known each other since their days playing together on Team USA's U15 squad. Back then, Barnes and Mobley were roommates, having fun playing alongside one another. These days, though, they're rivals, at least on the court, the No. 3 and 4 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and first- and second-place finishers in the Rookie of the Year voting. Both players look like future NBA stars and Wednesday will be another chance to see the two face off head to head.

Fred VanVleet never looked quite himself in the preseason but the Raptors guard brushed it off as meaningless preseason games. He said he was planning to be in shape and ready to go for Oct. 19. Will he be? I guess we'll see.

Injury Reports

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch (knee swelling) and Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring). Chris Boucher is officially listed as doubtful, despite Raptors coach Nick Nurse calling him "questionable." Malachi Flynn will be available to play.

Cleveland will be without Ricky Rubio who is working his way back from an ACL tear. Dylan Windler will also be out with a right ankle sprain.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites against the Cavaliers with an implied win probability of 58.7%. The total for the game sits at 214.

Further Reading

