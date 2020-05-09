Takeaways from NBA conference call for Raptors fans

There's been reason for optimism lately as the Toronto Raptors began down the road back to basketball yesterday, announcing the re-opening of the OVO Athletic Centre starting Monday.

With the league beginning the re-opening process, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver decided to hold a conference call Friday night to reconnect with players about the path forward.

Here are five takeaways for Raptors fans from the call:

1. The League is Hopeful for a Normal Playoff Format

While the NBA playoffs likely won't resemble anything near normal, Silver told players that he is hoping to keep the best-of-seven series format, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It still seems likely that the playoffs will be condensed with fewer off days between games, but the possibility of retaining that best-of-seven format should be welcomed news to Raptors fans who have seen their team struggle with Game 1s in the past.

2. NBA Fans Have Attended Their Final Game This Season

It seems incredibly unlikely that the Raptors will return to game action in Toronto this season, but regardless of where playoff games are held, Silver told players that they shouldn't expect fans to be at the games, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Approximately 40% of the league's revenue comes from fans, making this a major financial hit for the league, but without a COVID-19 vaccine and widespread testing, the league doesn't have much of a choice on this one.

3. Orlando and Vegas Could Share Bubble City Duties

If NBA games are played again this year it seems as though the league is focused on the "bubble city" concept in which players, team personnel, and likely a few select media members and cameramen are quarantined in one or two locations for the duration of the season.

The league has been considering Vegas and Orlando as potential bubble sites and is reportedly looking into splitting the Eastern and Western Conferences and using both locations, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

I'd imagine if the league is split up, the Raptors and the Eastern Conference playoffs would take place in Orlando to fit with Eastern Standard Time.

4. A Three-Week Training Camp is Needed

Even though the Raptors plan to re-open their training facility next week, the NBA is still planning on holding a formal training period before returning to games, according to Wojnarowski.

Ideally this training period would be at least three weeks, Silver said.

5. No deadline for a decision yet

While things seem to be heading in the right direction, the NBA has yet to give a timetable for an ideal return date. Based on Haynes' reporting, it seems as though the league is hoping to have a decision made at some point in June. Ultimately though, it's going to be up to the virus and the government's handling of testing that makes the decision for the league.