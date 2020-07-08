AllRaptors
NBA Launches Thank You Vince campaign

Aaron Rose

The NBA has launched a new digital campaign called ThankYouVince, honoring former Toronto Raptors superstar Vince Carter who announced his retirement from the NBA last month.

The campaign combines storytelling and digital technology to celebrate Carter's 22-year NBA career, and frankly, some of the content is pretty cool.

The league paired up with 15 artists from 11 different countries to create posters depicting Carter's career.

A full list of all the downloadable content can be found on the ThankYouVince website.

The campaign also includes a timeline of Carter's career from his entry into the league as the fifth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, to his final game on March 11 against the New York Knicks.

The campaign is also hosting a contest for 10 NBA fans to win a throwback Carter Raptors jersey, Nike shoes, and some custom Carter pins.

Additionally, they've paired up with Instagram to create a virtual reality Vince Carter filter featuring his through-the-legs dunk from the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

Thank You Vince - AR Graphic

Sportsnet will air a 15-minute Thank You Vince documentary on July 15 that will include interviews with Dominique Wilkins, Stephen Curry, and RJ Barrett.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

