Report: 'A Few Players' Considered Unhappy in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors reportedly have a few players who are unhappy this season as trade deadline nears

An underwhelming season for the Toronto Raptors appears to be taking a toll on the roster.

O.G. Anunoby is not the only player who has reportedly grown dissatisfied with his place in the Raptors organization, as Jake Fischer first reported for Bleacher Report last summer. There are reportedly "rumblings" of "a few players" unhappy in Toronto, Chris Haynes said on his new podcast This League Uncut.

That tends to be how things go for teams who fail to live up to expectations. Toronto came into the season expecting to be a playoff team with second-round aspirations. Instead, the Raptors find themselves with the sixth-worst record in the league through 51 games.

Anunoby has repeatedly been mentioned as a player looking for more opportunities. He has not confirmed reports of his unhappiness, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he spoke to Anunoby in the summer about getting him a bigger offensive role.

That, however, hasn't come to fruition so far this year. Anunoby is averaging nearly one fewer shot attempt per game this season compared to last year. His efficiency has ticked up slightly, though, and his defense has taken a step forward as he's solidified himself as one of the league's premiere wing defenders.

Anunoby is under contract through next season before he'll hit unrestricted free agency. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are both expected to become free agents this summer.

