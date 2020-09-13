Raptors Leaders in Fight for Social Change

The Toronto Raptors entered the NBA's Orlando Bubble with two goals in mind.

On the court, they wanted to defend their championship and return to the promised land, winning the 2020 NBA Finals. While it was an incredible run that included an exhilarating seven-game series against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Raptors fell short, dropping Game 7 92-87 on Friday.

There's no shame in falling short of an NBA title in the conference semifinals to a talented Celtics squad. The Raptors left everything they had on the court, eeking out three thrilling victories against Boston.

But it was their other, off the court, and arguably more important goal to create positive social change that should bring the most pride to Toronto.

The Raptors were leaders in the NBA right from the moment they arrived in Orlando on July 9 with the words Black Lives Matter boldly printed across their busses.

They spoke day after day about the importance of creating social change through education reform while demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and promoting positive change for Black people around the world.

"We used our platform for our voices to be heard, and the social injustices, getting guys to go out there and vote," Kyle Lowry said after the Raptors Game 7 loss. "Justice for Breonna Taylor. Justice for everybody, every Black American out there that are being harmed by police and police brutality."

The Raptors' voices were among the loudest in the NBA in the fight for social change.

"I want to say I’m just grateful," Serge Ibaka said of being a part of the social change movement. "Grateful for everything we did as an organization and to be a part of this moment is going to say forever. I’m just grateful."

From the top of the organization down, the Raptors were leaders and regardless of how the season ended, that is something that everyone should be proud of.