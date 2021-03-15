Raptors 905 GM Chad Sanders Earns G League Executive of the Year

Raptors 905 general manager Chad Sanders earned the G League's executive of the year, carrying on the Toronto Raptors' tradition of having top-notch front offices

The Toronto Raptors certainly have one of the best front offices in the NBA, but it turns out even their G League front office is pretty good too.

Raptors 905 general manager Chad Sanders has been awarded G League executive for the year, the league announced Monday.

Sanders helped build the 905 to the best regular-season team in the G League. They went 12-3 in the regular season before falling in the semi-finals to the Delaware Blue Coats last week.

“The Raptors organization couldn’t be more proud of Chad and this recognition from his colleagues in the NBA G League,” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said in a press release. “Since joining our program, Chad’s growth has been tremendous to watch and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the future.”

The 905 made one trade during the season, moving former Raptors second-round pick Dewan Hernandez to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for guard Jarron Cumberland. Saunders also made two draft picks this season, selecting Kevon Harris and Gary Payton II in the first round of the G League draft.

Further Reading

Norman Powell has thrived as Toronto's top offensive option over the last three games

Raptors expecting to have some players out of COVID-19 protocols by Wednesday

The Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Kyle Lowry