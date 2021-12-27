Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., & Khem Birch Clear COVID Protocols
    The Toronto Raptors have cleared Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch from COVID-19 protocols vs. the Philadelphia 76ers
    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have cleared Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch from COVID-19 protocols vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

    Reinforcements are on the way.

    The Toronto Raptors have cleared Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch from COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and have listed the trio as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Toronto, however, will still be without OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie, and Malachi Flynn who remain in protocols. David Johnson is still out due to a left calf strain and Goran Dragic is still not with the team.

    If the trio of returning players can play Tuesday, the Raptors will have 11 players. Yuta Watanabe, Chris Boucher, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Dalano Banton remain healthy while the four replacement players, DJ Wilson, Tremont Waters, Juwan Morgan, and Daniel Orutu are still will the team.

