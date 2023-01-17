Exhausted Raptors Look for 2 Straight With Trip to Milwaukee: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

With an overtime victory against the New York Knicks in the books Monday, the Toronto Raptors will now head to Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back to take on the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ will call the game in Milwaukee.

What to Watch For

Both teams will be coming into Tuesday on a back-to-back and tired legs are certain to play a factor. It'll be a war of attrition for the two teams who battled it out to the very end the last time they met in Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his third straight game Monday with right knee soreness. The team has yet to make a decision on his availability for Tuesday's game. If he can play, the Raptors will certainly send multiple defenders his way, hoping to frustrate the two-time MVP who turned the ball over a dozen times in their last meeting.

Fred VanVleet bounced back from a lackluster game over the weekend for one of his best shooting performances of the year on Monday. He just hasn't quite been able to string together high-efficiency nights so far this year but maybe he's finally starting to find his groove.

Injury Reports

Both teams have yet to release their injury reports.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 underdogs with an implied win probability of 38.5%. The total for the game is 224.

