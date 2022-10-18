Skip to main content
Pascal Siakam Not Extended Ahead of Deadline, Fred VanVleet Unfazed by Contract Talks

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors failed to reach a contract extension with Pascal Siakam while Fred VanVleet says he's not worried about his looming free agency
The Toronto Raptors failed to reach a contract extension with Pascal Siakam ahead of the midnight deadline Monday night meaning the 28-year-old forward will be ineligible to discuss an extension with the team until after the 2022-23 season.

The decision was no real surprise as Siakam could only sign a maximum extension of three years, $125 million, well shy of what he could receive if he has another All-NBA-caliber season this year. By waiting, Siakam could earn up to 35% of the rising salary cap if he earns All-NBA honors this season.

Regardless, Toronto has Siakam under contract through this season and all of next year at $35.4 million and $37.9 million, respectively. He's eligible to hit free agency in 2024 at the earliest.

Fred VanVleet Stays Quiet on Contract Talks

Contract talks with Fred VanVleet are a little more pressing as the 28-year-old point guard can opt out of his contract at the end of this season and hit the open market next summer. The Raptors, however, can only offer him an extension of up to four years, $114 million, a number that may be a tad low for the former All-Star.

"I don't talk about contracts publicly. It's not something that I'm gonna do," VanVleet said of his extension. "I can give you a cliche answer, I love the Raptors, I love playing here. I love Masai and Bobby and Mr. Tanenbaum, and coach Nick and all my teammates."

VanVleet did say he's not concerned about contract talks impacting his play on the court this season. Recently, Toronto has seen a few players, namely Khem Birch and Chris Boucher, struggle ahead of their free agency summers. VanVleet, though, knows team success for Toronto will almost certainly correlate to him getting paid.

"I don't play for that," VanVleet added. "The way I play is relative to how the team does. I've always won, I've been a winner, and I'll continue to strive to be that. So, if we do well that means I'm probably playing well and the team is doing well. But, everything else will probably work itself out."

