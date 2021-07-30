Drake Shouts Out Scottie Barnes as Raptors Prospect's DMs Fill with Messages

Toronto Raptors draft pick Scottie Barnes had a crazy night that included a message from Drake and 50,000 new Instagram followers

It didn't take long for Scottie Barnes to become a Toronto Raptors fan favorite.

The 19-year-old seemed thrilled to hear his name called out fourth overall in Thursday's NBA Draft. He stood up hugged his family and started dancing as he walked up to the stage to greet NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

"I'm doing amazing, fabulous, fantastic," he said in his first press conference with Raptors media.

It didn't take long for Raptors superfan and global ambassador Drake to show Barnes some love with an Instagram post.

Drake shares Instagram of Scottie Barnes from NBA Draft night @champagnepapi

Later that night Barens' phone began filling up with DMs, he said. His Instagram following jumped 50,000 people and his Snapchat was blowing up.

"Last night was pretty crazy from the moment they called my name," he said Friday morning. "Super excited, went through a lot of interviews, people just blowing up my phone, calling me and texting me.

"It was crazy, it’s still surreal, woke up this morning. It just doesn’t feel for real, it’s still crazy."

Despite the long night, Barnes was up early Friday morning in the gym. He said he got there for 8:30 a.m. and was met by his trainer who was ready to start getting down to business.

"I really just wanted to get in the gym this morning," Barnes said.

The next few weeks are still up in the air for Barnes. The Raptors are leaving Tampa and will be heading over to Vegas where Barnes expects to play for Toronto's Summer League team. Aside from that, he's ready to just take everything in and go with the flow.

"I'm just excited to meet everyone, learn from them, grow, build a relationship, just get closer and just try to achieve that one goal," he said.

Further Reading

Despite draft night surprise, it's easy to see why Toronto fell in love with Scottie Barnes

Raptors select Scottie Barnes with No. 4 pick

Bobby Webster discusses Masai Ujiri's, Pascal Siakam, and the team's draft strategy