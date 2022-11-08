Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & Storylines

The Toronto Raptors will return home Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tilt against the Houston Rockets.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. AT&T SportsNet Southwest and SportsTalk 790 will air the game in Houston.

Storylines

Toronto hasn't been able to muster much offensively over the past couple of games without Pascal Siakam but that should change Wednesday against the Rockets' 28th-ranked defense. Houston gives up a ton of points in the paint and the Raptors will need Scottie Barnes to pressure the rim and wreak havoc in the restricted area.

Speaking of Barnes, the sophomore forward was just 2-for-9 on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. That's not going to be enough with Siakam sidelined. Toronto needs Barnes to stay aggressive to create both for himself and others.

Jalen Green has been the engine for the Rockets this season, averaging 20.8 points while nailing 36.4% of his three-pointers. Expect Barnes to see plenty of time against his fellow sophomore as Toronto looks to slow one of the league's most dynamic young players.

Injury Reports

Toronto will once again be without Siakam and Khem Birch.

The Rockets have yet to release their injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -9 point favorites with an implied win probability of 79.6%. The total for the game is 223.5

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes' one-handed slam highlights otherwise disappointing loss for Raptors

A statistical look at Christian Koloko's defensive impact

Raptors find strength in numbers, clinching victory over Bulls without Pascal Siakam