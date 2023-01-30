Raptors Face Off Against Suns: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns on Monday: Where to watch, injuries, game odds

The Toronto Raptors will head to Phoenix on Monday for a date with Devin Booker-less Suns at 9 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Arizona and 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station will call the game for Arizona.

What to Watch For

Precious Achiuwa has been a star lately, stepping into the starting lineup for the injured O.G. Anunoby and flourishing. He posted a career-high 27 points on Saturday night and Toronto is going to continue giving the 23-year-old opportunities for easy dump-off passes in the dunker's spot.

Fred VanVleet willed the Raptors to victory against Portland on Saturday with a huge fourth quarter. It was the kind of performance contending teams like Phoenix are looking for from a potential trade deadline target. The Suns, in particular, have been connected to VanVleet.

All indications are the Raptors will wait until the end of this road trip to make any decisions regarding their future. After Phoenix, they face Utah and Houston with a chance to start stringing together some victories and change the outlook of this season.

Injury Reports

Anunoby remains out for Toronto. Dalano Banton is questionable.

Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are out for Phoenix.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.1%. The total for the game is 220.5.

