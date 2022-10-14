Raptors-Celtics to Tip at 7:30: Where to Watch & Game Preview for Friday

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Montreal to wrap up their preseason Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Boston Celtics. The game had previously been scheduled for 7 p.m. ET but was bumped back 30 minutes.

Where to Watch

It'll be a TSN game in Toronto and air on NBC Sports Boston south of the border.

What to Watch For

Expect the starters to get some playing time Friday night before Toronto eventually turns things over to the end of the bench for one more look at Josh Jackson, Justin Champagnie, D.J. Wilson, and Gabe Brown. It'll be one last opportunity for the group to show why they deserve the final spot on the roster

Fred VanVleet hasn't looked himself so far this preseason as he tries to ramp up toward Toronto's Oct. 19 opening night. The 28-year-old doesn't need to shoot the lights out Friday night, but a step in the right direction would be welcomed.

Scottie Barnes has been the other Raptors disappointment so far this preseason as he tries to work his way back into shape after a minor ankle injury. He hasn't looked very good this preseason and will have one more outing to find a groove before the regular season tips off.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs, per SISportsbook. The total for the game is 219.5.

Further Reading

