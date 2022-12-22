Odds: Wizards, Bulls, Warriors, and Lakers Considered Most Likely Landing Spots for Gary Trent Jr.

The Wizards, Bulls, Lakers, Warriors, and Hawks are considered to be the most likely trade landing spots if the Toronto Raptors part ways with Gary Trent Jr.

For all the rumors surrounding Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and potential Toronto Raptors trades in the coming months, nobody on the team is more likely to be dealt this year than Gary Trent Jr.

It's the simple reality of his contract situation and fit with the team. Just look at Toronto's roster. In the next few years, the salaries are going to start to skyrocket for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is going to need a new deal following this season presuming he sticks around with the organization. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby could both be in line for max contracts the following season, likely a supermax extension for Siakam. Precious Achiuwa will likely get a raise that year too. Then, in 2025-26, Scottie Barnes' max rookie extension will likely kick in.

All that is to say there's not a lot of money left over to re-sign Trent who is expected to head into unrestricted free agency this summer when he opts out of the final year of his contract. That's not to mention Trent's fit within the team as a shaky defender and someone Raptors coach Nick Nurse has already publicly called out for his questionable defense.

For now, sportsbooks still think Trent will remain in Toronto following the trade deadline and have made the Raptors a -200 favorite, conveying a 2/3rds likelihood he is not traded this year. If he is dealt, Washington and Chicago are the two most likely landing spots at +450, according to Bodog, implying nearly a 20% chance for each team. They're followed by Atlanta at +600, implying nearly a 15% chance, and Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers at +750 each, implying about a 12% chance.

The Lakers have long been connected to Trent with interest dating back to last year. Their unprotected future first-round picks could interest Toronto, but at 13-18 and without Anthony Davis for the next month, it's unclear if Los Angeles is still looking to make a win-now type of deal.

Further Reading

Sportsbook releases odds for Pascal Siakam to earn All-NBA nod

Raptors celebrate Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance in hilarious fashion

Pascal Siakam goes for 52 as Raptors snap losing streak in victory over Knicks