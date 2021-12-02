Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Raptors vs. Bucks

Gary Trent Jr. will be back in action for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

It'll be Trent's first game back since suffering a calf contusion on November 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

His return should bring some much-needed floor spacing for Toronto against one of the NBA's top teams.

Nurse said there's still no update on Khem Birch's knee swelling, though he's been working out during team practices and there's hope he's improving.

