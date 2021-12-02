Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Raptors vs. Bucks
    Publish date:

    Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Raptors vs. Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors will have Gary Trent Jr. back in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks
    Author:

    Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will have Gary Trent Jr. back in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

    Gary Trent Jr. will be back in action for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    It'll be Trent's first game back since suffering a calf contusion on November 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

    His return should bring some much-needed floor spacing for Toronto against one of the NBA's top teams.

    Recommended Articles

    Nurse said there's still no update on Khem Birch's knee swelling, though he's been working out during team practices and there's hope he's improving.

    Further Reading

    Inconsistency continued to Pague Raptors in Loss to Grizzlies

    Heat docked second-round pick for violating NBA's tampering rules

    What's next for Chris Boucher?

    USATSI_17225248_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Raptors vs. Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Barnes on NBA game
    News

    Watch: Scottie Barnes Says He's Still Feeling the Effects of Steven Adams' Screens

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15594693_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Bucks

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16994769_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Still Search for Answers At Home: Maybe They're Just Built Different?

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17224616_168390270_lowres
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Returns to Practice, But OG Anunoby & Khem Birch Remain Out vs. Bucks

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17262321_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Have Begun Preparing for Opposing Teams to Copy Memphis' Defensive Game Plan

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17218772_168390270_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Docked 2nd Round Pick for Violating Tampering Rules

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17262102_168390270_lowres
    News

    Inconsistency Continued to Plague Raptors in Loss to Grizzlies

    Nov 30, 2021