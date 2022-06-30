Skip to main content
Report: Jazz 'Interested' in Raptors Guard Gary Trent Jr.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has reportedly interested the Utah Jazz in trade discussions this offseason

As rumors swirl regarding the Toronto Raptors' supposed interest in Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz have apparently locked in on one of Toronto's young assets.

The Jazz are reportedly interested in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., per SNY's Ian Begley.

It continues to seem unlikely the Raptors pull off a deal for Gobert who doesn't quite fit into Toronto's versatile, wing-centric defensive scheme. While Toronto does have a need for some size on paper, Raptors president Masai Ujiri didn't seem particularly concerned about the team's lack of a traditional center during his season-ending press conference. Rather, he maintained his desire to build a team full of versatile wings like OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Pascal Siakam.

Toronto has so far shown no interest in parting with a member of its core this summer, but if a deal is consummated prior to next year, Trent is one of the more likely candidates to be moved. He has a player option for 2023-24 and therefore he is essentially in the final year of his current contract.

At 23 years old, Trent has proven he can be a microwave scorer, averaging 18.3 points on 41.4% shooting and 38.3% three-point shooting last season. His defense was up and down at times, though improving in his second year with the organization. 

It would presumably take a lot for Toronto to part ways with Trent, but even though Ujiri said he doesn't want to make any big moves this summer, anything is always possible from the man who once shocked the NBA world and flipped DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard just a few years ago.

