Raptors Hope New Month Brings New Luck vs. Warriors

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors have fallen off since their winning ways just a few years ago when the two met in the NBA Finals

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

It feels like just yesterday the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors were duking it out in the NBA Finals for basketball supremacy. Those were two teams loaded with talented and deep rosters.

Where has the time gone?

The Raptors will enter Friday night's game with the seventh-worst record in the NBA while the Warriors sit two games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Of the eight Raptors players who played in that iconic Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, only two will play for Toronto on Friday. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Kyle Lowry are the only remaining members who played that night, but Lowry has been ruled out for Friday's tilt with a right foot infection.

The story is very much the same for the Warriors who will only have three active players who played in that game. With Klay Thompson still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney are the only remaining players from that game.

This time, however, the game will be played in Tampa where the Warriors are 1.5 point favourites, according to Covers.

The Raptors are hoping a new month brings better luck. They won just one game in the month of March and have quickly fallen out of the playoff picture. It's becoming highly unlikely Toronto can claw back into a real shot at the playoffs this season, but if Nick Nurse and company can, it'll start on Friday against the struggling Warriors.

