    December 16, 2021
    Report: Warriors Leaning Toward Sitting Steph Curry & Draymond Green vs. Raptors
    The Toronto Raptors may get some good fortune and avoid Steph Curry and Draymond Green when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors may get some good fortune and avoid Steph Curry and Draymond Green when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday

    The always daunting Golden State Warriors may not look so scary Saturday night when they take on the Toronto Raptors.

    The Warriors are reportedly leaning toward sitting Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday, following Friday night's tilt with the Boston Celtics.

    It wouldn't be the first time someone has overlooked the Raptors this season. The Milwaukee Bucks gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a rest night earlier this month due to a knee injury. It may have seemed insulting at the time, but Fred VanVleet was more than happy to take on an easier opponent that night.

    “In the back of your head, you thank the man upstairs and try to get a win," VanVleet said post-game. 

    Saturday's game will be Toronto's first under the new COVID-19 restrictions limiting capacity to 50%.

