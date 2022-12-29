Ja Morant Set to Make Toronto Debut as Raptors Host Grizzlies: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will welcome Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to town Thursday night: Where to watch, injuries, odds

The Toronto Raptors will look for a bounce-back win Thursday night when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Memphis and WMFS-FM will call the game for Memphis.

What to Watch For

It'll be the Toronto debut for Morant who has blossomed into one of the league's most explosive and entertaining young players. The Grizzlies superstar is borderline unstoppable when he's getting downhill, averaging 27.1 points per game this season and leading all guards in scoring at the rim. Considering paint defense has been a major issue for the Raptors this season, there's a good chance Morant lights it up Thursday night.

If Ivica Zubac was causing problems for Toronto on Tuesday, Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. are going to be an even bigger issue Thursday. The two giant big men make up one of the league's stingiest and most talented frontcourts in the NBA. Toronto is going to have to hang in touch and body up the two supersized bigs if the Raptors are going to compete with Memphis.

For all the problems Memphis is going to create for the Raptors, Pascal Siakam is playing at a level that can cover up a lot of holes. He's averaging 35.8 points per game over his last five outings and has been playmaking at an elite level. He'll certainly be up for the challenge Thursday night but he's going to need some help.

Injury Reports

Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko are all questionable to play. Otto Porter Jr. is out.

Memphis will be without Danny Green who continues to work his way back from knee surgery

Game Odds

The Raptors are +3 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 44.6%. The total for the game is 228.5.

