Pascal Siakam Draws Praise from Clippers: 'Reminds me of Greek Freak'

Pascal Siakam isn't happy with how he's been playing.

It doesn't matter that he's on pace to have one of the greatest statistical seasons by a player in Toronto Raptors history. It doesn't matter that his nearly 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, and almost seven assists per game have solidified him among the league's very best. To him, there's more work to be done.

"I know that there's more, " Siakam said after a somehow quiet 36-point performance Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. "For me, that's my feeling every single night. I go back, and I'm like, 'man, I wish I did this,' or 'if I do this a little better, maybe it's this." And that's every game. I want to continue to get better. Like I said, I want to continue to turn up, and I feel like I'm not at my best."

To everyone else, Siakam has been incredible to watch. He's become borderline unstoppable, beating teams in the paint or using his refined playmaking skills to create great looks for teammates on a nightly basis.

"Pascal has stepped up tremendously. With all the criticism that he was facing, especially in the bubble, coming out of that, in the last two seasons, his game has taken strides, tremendously," said Siakam's former Raptors teammate Norman Powell. "I just told him after the game, keep your confidence, keep going. He hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good he can be."

It's the consistency in Siakam's play that has been the biggest difference, said Kawhi Leonard. His 30-point performances aren't just a once-in-a-while thing, they've become an almost regular occurrence.

"All credit to him, he’s the one that’s out there being very consistent, playing great basketball, you can see his confidence, how he’s attacking, making his teammates better," Leonard added.

As if the adoration of his former teammates wasn't enough, it was Clippers coach Ty Lue who had the highest praise for Siakam.

“He reminds me of Greek Freak, just the way he plays, being able to guard 1-through-5, being able to switch, being able to attack downhill, and getting into the open court in transition," Lue said. "He’s tough to stop."

