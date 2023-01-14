Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors will play host to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to cap off their six-game homestand with a fourth straight victory Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92-9 The Game will call the game for Atlanta.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have now entered the play-in mix, sitting 10th in the East thanks to a three-game winning streak courtesy of a pair of wins against the lowly Charlotte Hornets and a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Knocking off the Hawks would move them into a tie for 9th with the second half of the season just starting off.

Moving Scottie Barnes to the center spot lately has opened Toronto's offense up to more of a pick-and-roll attack with Barnes catching the ball on the roll and looking to score for himself. He and Fred VanVleet have teamed up to make a deadly two-man game lately and that should continue Saturday against Atlanta's big frontcourt.

Stopping Atlanta means trying to slow Trae Young. VanVleet has had some trouble with that task lately, but expect Toronto to send multiple bodies at the shifty Hawks point guard, forcing him to get off the ball and make Atlanta's secondary players beat the Raptors.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Otto Porter Jr. who is out for the season.

The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to submit an injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 72%. The total for the game is 232.5.

