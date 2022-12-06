Raptors Update Injury Report Ahead of Lakers Contest

The Toronto Raptors will be without Juancho Hernangomez, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday

It'll be more of the same for the Toronto Raptors whose bench will remain a little light Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Juancho Hernangomez all remain out against Los Angeles who will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a game Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Neither Achiuwa nor Porter seem to be getting particularly close to a return but Hernangomez shouldn't be out for very long, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday night.

There'd been a little confusion pre-game Monday about who would start against the Boston Celtics. Toronto had initially reported Gary Trent Jr. in the starting lineup but swapped in Christian Koloko at the last minute. Moving forward, expect Koloko or Thad Young to be in the starting lineup for the Raptors with Trent coming off the bench. He's thrived in that role so far and will likely be in the unit closing games even if he's not starting them.

The Lakers will release their injury report on Wednesday around noon. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both "probable" to play Tuesday while Wenyen Gabriel is out and expected to miss Wednesday's game as well.

