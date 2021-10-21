    • October 21, 2021
    Report: Ishmail Wainright Signs New NBA Deal

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    Former Toronto Raptors forward Ishmail Wainright has reportedly agreed to a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns
    Former Toronto Raptors forward Ishmail Wainright is sticking around the NBA.

    Less than a week after the Raptors decided to part ways with the 27-year-old, Wainright has reportedly signed a two-way deal to join the Phoenix Suns this year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    It's great news for the 6-foot-5 forward who certainly made the final cut decision difficult for Toronto. He, Sam Dekker, and Isaac Bonga all looked solid in the preseason, but the Raptors decided they preferred the length of Dekker and Bonga to Wainright's strength.

    "I [would] just probably say that Sam's probably got a little bit more versatility with his size to bump up the lineup. And like I said health-wise we’re a little thin with Pascal [Siakam], Chris [Boucher], and Yuta [Watanabe] and Sam probably bumps up way easier than Ish does," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    Wainright played in 35 preseason minutes with Toronto and scored 13 points. 

