José Calderón Shows off Singing Skills on Spain's The Masked Singer

Toronto Raptors fans have always known José Calderón could put on a show. The former NBA guard was a magician with the ball, dishing out assists like few other guards in Raptors history. But it turns out the basketball court isn't the only stage Calderón stars on.

The 39-year-old starred for the judges on the Spanish version of The Masked Singer, a competition show in which celebrity guests disguise their identity while showing off their singing talents.

Calderon dressed up as a dog and performed Enrique Iglesias' famed song Bailando for the judges. While it might not have been pitch-perfect, it was enough to shock the judges when he later revealed his identity.

Calderon has been out of the NBA since 2019 when he last played for the Detroit Pistons. He spent eight seasons with the Raptors, playing with the organization from 2005-2006 through the first half of the 2012-2013 season.

