Report: Jose Calderon Joins Cavaliers Front Office

Toronto Raptors fan favorite Jose Calderon has reportedly taken a job to join the Cleveland Cavaliers front office

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon is back in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly hiring the longtime point guard to a front office role, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Calderon spent 14 seasons in the NBA, including his first eight with the Raptors where he quickly became a fan favorite. He averaged 10 points and 7.2 assists in Toronto and sits second all-time in career assists for the Raptors behind Kyle Lowry. 

In 2013, the Raptors traded Calderon to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that saw Toronto acquire Rudy Gay.

Calderon bounced around the league following his Toronto tenure, spending time with the Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Cavaliers before retiring in 2019.

He most recently worked for the NBA's Players' Association as a special assistant to the executive director following his retirement.

He'll now join Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman in Cleveland's front office.

