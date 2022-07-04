Raptors Odds for Kevin Durant Continue to Surge, Nearing 30% Chance, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors are no longer some distant darkhorse in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

After opening at +3,500 to land the Brooklyn Nets superstar, the Raptors have surged to +250, conveying about a 30% chance Durant plays in Toronto next season, according to DraftKings. Those are the second best odds in the league, trailing only the Phoenix Suns who remain the heavy favorite at -130, conveying a 57% chance he plays for the Suns.

For now, it seems like a two-horse race between Toronto and Phoenix with Brooklyn and Miami sitting at +1,000, conveying just a 9% chance he remains with the Nets or is dealt to the Heat.

Durant reportedly prefers Phoenix and Miami as trade partners, but with four years left on his current deal, it's unclear how much leverage he has and if Brooklyn will honor his request.

Toronto is one of the few contending teams with its full arsenal of future first-round draft capital that it could use to bolster a package centered around a few of the Raptors' valuable young players.

The Raptors also sit at +3,500 to land Kyrie Irving for next season, conveying about a 3% chance it happens. The Los Angeles Lakers are the heavy favorites at -400 to acquire Irving.

