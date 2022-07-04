Skip to main content
Raptors Odds for Kevin Durant Continue to Surge, Nearing 30% Chance, Vegas Says

Raptors Odds for Kevin Durant Continue to Surge, Nearing 30% Chance, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors now have about a 30% chance to land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Vegas says

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors now have about a 30% chance to land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Vegas says

The Toronto Raptors are no longer some distant darkhorse in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

After opening at +3,500 to land the Brooklyn Nets superstar, the Raptors have surged to +250, conveying about a 30% chance Durant plays in Toronto next season, according to DraftKings. Those are the second best odds in the league, trailing only the Phoenix Suns who remain the heavy favorite at -130, conveying a 57% chance he plays for the Suns.

For now, it seems like a two-horse race between Toronto and Phoenix with Brooklyn and Miami sitting at +1,000, conveying just a 9% chance he remains with the Nets or is dealt to the Heat.

Durant reportedly prefers Phoenix and Miami as trade partners, but with four years left on his current deal, it's unclear how much leverage he has and if Brooklyn will honor his request.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Toronto is one of the few contending teams with its full arsenal of future first-round draft capital that it could use to bolster a package centered around a few of the Raptors' valuable young players. 

The Raptors also sit at +3,500 to land Kyrie Irving for next season, conveying about a 3% chance it happens. The Los Angeles Lakers are the heavy favorites at -400 to acquire Irving.

Further Reading

Raptors trade assets rank among the very best if Toronto is ready to go all in for Kevin Durant

Raptors odds to land Kevin Durant jump Higher, Vegas says

Raptors among 5 most likely destinations for Kevin Durant, Vegas says

USATSI_17359720_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Now Have Second Best Odds to Land Kevin Durant, Vegas Says

By Aaron Rose17 hours ago
USATSI_18165842_168390270_lowres
News

Details of Otto Porter Jr.'s Contract Revealed to be Worth $12.4 Million: Report

By Aaron Rose20 hours ago
USATSI_17190150_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Report: Jazz 'Inquired' About Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby in Rudy Gobert Trade Talks

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_17116076_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Trade Assets Rank Among the Very Best if Toronto is Ready to Go All in for Kevin Durant

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_17359693_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Odds to Land Kevin Durant Jump Higher, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18171704_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota

By Aaron RoseJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17898083_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Details Emerge of Thad Young's New Contract 'Extension'

By Aaron RoseJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18465561_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Sign Otto Porter Jr. to Two-Year Deal

By Aaron RoseJul 1, 2022