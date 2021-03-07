Kyle Lowry Has Hit the Beach For All-Star Weekend

While NBA All-Stars are spending the day huddled in Atlanta ahead of Sunday night's All-Star Game, Kyle Lowry has hit the beach and is getting ready for the second half of the Toronto Raptors' schedule.

The 34-year-old point guard isn't using the next few days to rest up. Instead, he's teamed up with Travis Wallace, the men’s basketball strength coach at the University of South Florida, to keep stay in peak shape presumably on a beach down in Florida.

The Raptors are going to need that from Lowry, who turns 35 years old on March 25. They are currently scheduled to play 35 days in 66 days with their postponed game against the Chicago Bulls expected to be added to their second-half schedule at some point.

This break has come at a much-needed time for Toronto who has five players quarantining in the NBA's Health and Safety protocols after COVID-19 issues were reported within the organization.

"I think around the league everybody could use this break, mentally, physically, and kind of recharge let everything go get some rest and get ready for the second half of the season," Raptors guard Norman Powell said last Thursday.

As for the players at All-Star weekend, some of them aren't so happy to be there.

"It's an unfortunate time in the world where our health and safety should be at the front of the helm," Paul George said after hearing the news that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were both ruled out of the All-Star game due to a COVID-19 close contact. "I personally didn't agree with the game but it is what it is."

The Raptors will return from the All-Star break on March 11 with a game in Atlanta against the Hawks.

