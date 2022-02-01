Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry Will Miss Raptors Return for Personal Reasons



The Miami Heat will be without Kyle Lowry for personal reasons in what would have been his first game in Toronto against the Raptors

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports



Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto is going to have to wait.

The former Toronto Raptors legend has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game as he continues to attend to a personal matter, the Miami Heat announced. It'll be the ninth straight game Lowry has missed.

While Lowry's personal issues are certainly unfortunate, the postponement of his return isn't such a bad thing. It wouldn't feel right for Lowry to make his return to Scotiabank Arena without fans in attendance. There would be nobody there to greet him as he ran out of the tunnel for the first time and took the court wearing the Heat logo after nine seasons with the Raptors.

His next chance to play in Toronto will be on April 3 when the Heat return to Scotiabank Arena, hopefully at maximum capacity. 

The Raptors continue to be without Khem Birch who is working his way back from a nose fracture.

